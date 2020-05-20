Another revelation at the Commission probing into the Easter attack, regarding Saharan

It was revealed at the Presidential Commission probing into the Easter attack, that the suicide bombers, including Saharan Hashim, had roamed around Colombo on the day before Easter Sunday, when the police had been instructed to tighten security in Colombo after receiving information of an imminent attack.

This was based on the evidence given before the Commission by several police officers attached to the Colombo Fort police area.

Superintendent of Police Shantha Wickremasinghe, who was acting as the officer in charge of the Colombo Central Police Division at the time of the attack, and Chief Inspector Sarath Kumarasinghe who was acting as the OIC of the Colombo Fort Police, testified before the Commission yesterday.