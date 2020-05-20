සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Trains continue - employees called for service duty allowed in trains, several sectors resume under specific guidelines

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 23:42

Inter provincial buses to be deployed
The inter-provincial bus service commenced today, except for Colombo and Gampaha districts. However, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board Kingsley Ranawaka said that he has not yet been instructed by the Health Sector to operate the SLTB buses.

The decision to deploy buses for inter provincial services which was previously restricted, was taken after a discussion chaired by the Minister of Transport. Accordingly, inter-provincial bus services were operated in many areas today.

However private bus operators said they were prepared to run the buses but the the lack of sufficient passengers was a problem. Meanwhile the Chairman of the SLTB says that the SLTB bus service has not been implemented between the provinces.

However, it could be seen that a considerable amount of SLTB and private buses have been deployed for travel within the districts.

Trains continue - employees called for service duty allowed in trains 
Meanwhile, a number of trains were operated today for public and private sector employees who were coming for work.

In addition to the reserved train passengers, public and private sector employees who were called for duty based on service requirements were given the opportunity to board the train from today.

Opening of schools in the Central Province
Meanwhile, a special discussion was held at the Gurudeniya Educational Research and Training Institute, Kandy regarding the opening of schools in the Central Province, parallel to the program to revive the country to normalcy

A large number of officials including the Central Provincial Education Authorities and other officials of the Ministry of Education were present.

Guidelines to resume work in the field of cinema and tele drama
Meanwhile, the Director General of Health Services has issued a series of guidelines to resume work in the field of cinema and tele drama.

Accordingly, in addition to general health advice given on covid 19, several instructions have been provided in the guidelines including the conducting of discussions through video technology for pre-production of film and teledrama programs, limiting the numbers in gatherings, hand washing facilities at filming locations, protective face masks for staff, maintaining artists equipment’s separately separate art equipment This guide covers a number of things, including taking.

Courts via Video Technology 
Meanwhile, conducting court proceedings through digital technology commenced today at the Colombo Magistrate's Court No. 9.

Prison inmates were interrogated by video technology without being called to court.

Department of Motor Traffic has commenced work 
The Department of Motor Traffic has commenced work in line with the program to uplift the lives of the people. Accordingly, people have been given the opportunity to book their services through the telephone numbers provided on the department's website.

Department of Registration of Persons
The Department of Registration of Persons also operates on the basis of pre-booking and priority has been given to adhere to the health guidelines.

Weddings
Meanwhile, a group of persons engaged in the field of wedding ceremonies met Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to inform him of the issues in the sector with the Covid-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister has pointed out that steps will be taken to discuss these issues and resolve them in a manner that does not pose a health crisis.

Meanwhile, the ‘Rata saha Heta’ Hiru TV program was decided to discuss the future of the field of beauty culture industry.

Pandal designers
With the prevailing situation, the government has paid attention to providing relief to the problems faced by pandal designers.

Accordingly, at a meeting of the Task Force on Economic Revival and the Poverty Alleviation chaired by Basil Rajapaksa, the focus has been on providing a relief to these pandal makers with the possibility of providing an opportunity after the pandemic to display these pandals.



