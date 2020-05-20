Various views expressed regarding the former Minister Mangala who has issued statements that insult the Maha Sangha and Buddhism (Video)

The Maha Sangha and the Opposition and ruling party politicians expressed their views today regarding the defamatory statements issued by the former Minister Mangala Samaraweera that insult the Maha Sangha and Buddhism.
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 21:11
The Maha Sangha and the Opposition and ruling party politicians expressed their views today regarding the defamatory statements issued by the former Minister Mangala Samaraweera that insult the Maha Sangha and Buddhism.
One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1028 according to the latest information... Read More
The Sri Lanka Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Department says that a special naval vessel is scheduled to be deployed tomorrow to assist the Sri Lankan... Read More
Colombo Municipal Council states that parking fees for parking on the streets of Colombo will be charged from tomorrow. With the relaxation of curfew... Read More