Parking fees will be charged again from tomorrow in the Colombo city limits

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 21:29

Colombo Municipal Council states that parking fees for parking on the streets of Colombo will be charged from tomorrow.

With the relaxation of curfew regulations in a bid to restore normalcy in the country, following the outbreak of Covid-19, the Colombo Municipal Council has decided to recommence the temporary suspended parking fee collection in the streets of the city of Colombo with effect from tomorrow 21 May, 2020.

Accordingly, the parking fees will be as follows;

  • Motor Car/Van/Can                Rs 50.00 per hour
  • Motor Cycle                           Rs 20.00 per hour
  • Three-Wheeler                      Rs 20.00 per hour
  • Bus/Lorry                               Rs 70.00 per hour
  • School Vans                          Rs 600.00 per month
  • School buses                         Rs 1,000.00 per month
  • Office staff transport vans      Rs 1,200.00 per month
  • Office staff transport buses    Rs 2,000.00 per month
At present. Smart Parking Management System is in operation in the Galle Road" Duplication Road and all connected roads to these two roads. Parking users in these areas can pay parking charges using one of the following methods convenient to you;
  1. Through "pav point" parking meter installed in this area by Cash notes or Dialog park Smart touch card.
  2. Online through the "Tenaga park Smart" mobile app.
  3. Dialing #414# through "Dialog" mobiles (parking fee will be added to your phone bill and "Dialog" service charges will apply)
  4. "Pay n Go" KIOSKs (except inside Dialog Arcades)
Traffic wardens of Colombo Municipal Council or of authorized parking operators are recruited in all other areas in the city. Parking users in these areas have to pay parking charges to these wardens following necessary health practices.

As per Parking By-laws of Colombo Municipal Council published on Gazette no.2029/29 dated 2017-07-26. Non-payments of due parking fee shall be subjected to late fee and non-payments of due late fee shall be subjected to legal action or tire locking according to the public notice issued by the Colombo Municipal Council.
