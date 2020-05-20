සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

naval vessel is scheduled to be deployed tomorrow to assist the Sri Lankan fishing vessels which are returning from Indonesia

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 22:16

The Sri Lanka Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Department says that a special naval vessel is scheduled to be deployed tomorrow to assist the Sri Lankan fishing vessels which are returning from Indonesia, after sailing to the Indonesian waters for safety purposes during the cyclone.

The department stated that this step has been taken to ensure the safety of the fishermen in the vessels on the instructions of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

They also said that if the sea conditions are good, they would be able to safely transport the vessels within a few days.

Several vessels carrying fuel have already been dispatched from the port of Kudawella to supply additional fuel if needed.

About 30 vessels were fishing near the low-pressure zone recently, and according to radio instructions issued by the Fisheries Department, they sailed to Indonesia.

The vessels remained in Indonesia's unique economic maritime boundary and have begun to sail back to Sri Lanka again with the weather conditions improving.

The Fisheries Department further stated that there are about 180 fishermen on board the vessels which have sailed from Hambantota and Galle.

