Increasing accusations that 5000-rupee allowance is used for political propaganda - Election Commission (Video)

The Election Commission states that complaints have been increasing about the 5000-rupee allowance given for those who have lost their income sources due to the covid-19 situation, stating that this relief is widely being used as a propaganda for the government.

Accordingly, the Elections Commission writing a letter has requested the Presidents and Prime Minister's Secretaries and other Secretaries to remove all local and rural politicians involved in the project.

The letter states that there is an increasing tendency of complaints that the government's Rs.5000 financial aid scheme for those who have lost their income due to the covid 19 pandemic is working towards promoting the political aspirations of the government.

Therefore, all relevant officials have been instructed not to allow political parties of any kind to promote candidates through this grant.

If there is a situation where the country is back to normal and the day to day activities are in place, then it has to be reviewed whether there is a real need to provide these grants and if being provided it should demonstrate that it is not a government political initiative.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa expressed these views after a ceremony held today regarding this matter.