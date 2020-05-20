සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1028

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 22:40

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 1028 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-20 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,028
Recovered and discharged – 584
Active cases – 435
New Cases for the day - 01 
Observation in Hospitals – 112

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted46,413

Date

New patients
in May

PCR tests
conducted

20-May

01*

tbc*

19-May

35

1,062

18-May

11

960

17-May

21

1,254

16-May

25

1,081

15-May

10

938

14-May

10

1,489

13-May

26

889

12-May

20

1,078

11-May

06

1,057

10-May

16

1,282

09-May

12

1,424

08-May

11

1,821

07-May

27

1,553

06-May

29

1,147

05-May

17

1,491

04-May

33

986

03-May

13

1,636

02-May

15

1,681

01-May

27

1,107

* on going data to be updated

 

