One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1028

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 1028 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-20 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data



Total confirmed cases – 1,028

Recovered and discharged – 584

Active cases – 435

New Cases for the day - 01

Observation in Hospitals – 112

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 46,413





Date New patients

in May PCR tests

conducted 20-May 01* tbc* 19-May 35 1,062 18-May 11 960 17-May 21 1,254 16-May 25 1,081 15-May 10 938 14-May 10 1,489 13-May 26 889 12-May 20 1,078 11-May 06 1,057 10-May 16 1,282 09-May 12 1,424 08-May 11 1,821 07-May 27 1,553 06-May 29 1,147 05-May 17 1,491 04-May 33 986 03-May 13 1,636 02-May 15 1,681 01-May 27 1,107

* on going data to be updated