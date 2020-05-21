Young man makes a car during the pandemic break (photos)

A young man from the Kilinochchi district has made a car using scrap materials during the coronavirus pandemic vacation

Aruldas Roshan, a 20-year-old youth from Paranthan, belongs to the Kandawalai Divisional Secretariat Division in Kilinochchi, has made this car.

The youngster Roshan said the car was made using three-wheeler parts and other scrap material. He said that the car could be driven at 60kmph

He further said that the car could be improved to withstand a weight of 500kg and he had done all the work by himself to make the car.

He said that there is a problem of obtaining the raw materials for the car's electrical circuits and the exterior decorations.

The Divisional Secretary of Kandavalai, Kilinochchi, T Brindakaran joined in inspecting the car that Roshan had made. The Divisional Secretary said that the relevant officials will be made aware and the due value will be given to the potential of this youth.