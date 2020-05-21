සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Parking on the streets of Colombo will be charged from today

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 8:09

Parking+on+the+streets+of+Colombo+will+be+charged+from+today

Colombo Municipal Council states that parking fees for parking on the streets of Colombo will be charged from today (21).

With the relaxation of curfew regulations in a bid to restore normalcy in the country, following the outbreak of Covid-19, the Colombo Municipal Council has decided to recommence the temporary suspended parking fee collection in the streets of the city of Colombo with effect from today 21 May, 2020.

Accordingly, the parking fees will be as follows;

  • Motor Car/Van/Can                Rs 50.00 per hour
  • Motor Cycle                           Rs 20.00 per hour
  • Three-Wheeler                      Rs 20.00 per hour
  • Bus/Lorry                               Rs 70.00 per hour
  • School Vans                          Rs 600.00 per month
  • School buses                         Rs 1,000.00 per month
  • Office staff transport vans      Rs 1,200.00 per month
  • Office staff transport buses    Rs 2,000.00 per month
At present. Smart Parking Management System is in operation in the Galle Road" Duplication Road and all connected roads to these two roads. Parking users in these areas can pay parking charges using one of the following methods convenient to you;
  1. Through "pav point" parking meter installed in this area by Cash notes or Dialog park Smart touch card.
  2. Online through the "Tenaga park Smart" mobile app.
  3. Dialing #414# through "Dialog" mobiles (parking fee will be added to your phone bill and "Dialog" service charges will apply)
  4. "Pay n Go" KIOSKs (except inside Dialog Arcades)
Traffic wardens of Colombo Municipal Council or of authorized parking operators are recruited in all other areas in the city. Parking users in these areas have to pay parking charges to these wardens following necessary health practices.
Retirement age of Government Medical Doctors extended
Retirement age of Government Medical Doctors extended
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 12:06

The Retirement age of all Government Medical Doctors has been increased from 60 to 61 years, the Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardena said.... Read More

Director-General of Health Services says that he believes that the curfew could be relaxed (video)
Director-General of Health Services says that he believes that the curfew could be relaxed (video)
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 12:07

The Director-General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that within the Covid-19 situation that has been brought under control, the... Read More

An alternative to colouring the finger at the Elections (video)
An alternative to colouring the finger at the Elections (video)
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 12:03

Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said that unlike previously, fingers will not be coloured while holding the hand, at this time’s... Read More



Trending News

Health officials warn about the risk of dengue
21 May 2020
Health officials warn about the risk of dengue
Election cannot be held on June 20 - Election commission informs Supreme Court (video)
20 May 2020
Election cannot be held on June 20 - Election commission informs Supreme Court (video)
Attention focused on opening hotels and restaurants
20 May 2020
Attention focused on opening hotels and restaurants
Parking fees will be charged again from tomorrow in the Colombo city limits
20 May 2020
Parking fees will be charged again from tomorrow in the Colombo city limits
Individuals engaged in the field of Weddings meet the Prime Minister
20 May 2020
Individuals engaged in the field of Weddings meet the Prime Minister

International News

Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.