සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Petition against the Elections - hearing will commence today for the fourth day

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 8:39

Petition+against+the+Elections+-+hearing+will+commence++today+for+the+fourth+day

The Fundamental Rights petitions filed before the Supreme Court seeking the revocation of the gazette declaring the dates of the General Election (20 June) and the Proclamation of the dissolution of Parliament, will be taken up for hearing for the fourth day today.

This will be before a five-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice.

During the third days proceedings yesterday, President Counsel Saliya Peries who appeared for Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya and commission member Nalin Abeysekera stated that the Commission is unable to hold the election until the health authorities give a green light.

He further said that a date to hold the election would be announced within a period between 9 to 12 weeks after the health authorities recommend that the country is coronavirus free and the environment is conducive to hold an election.

Thereafter, Charitha Gunarathna withdrew his petition.

His lawyer, President Counsel M.A Sumanthiran told the Supreme Court that his client withdrew his petition as the relief he sought is granted.

Retirement age of Government Medical Doctors extended
Retirement age of Government Medical Doctors extended
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 12:06

The Retirement age of all Government Medical Doctors has been increased from 60 to 61 years, the Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardena said.... Read More

Director-General of Health Services says that he believes that the curfew could be relaxed (video)
Director-General of Health Services says that he believes that the curfew could be relaxed (video)
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 12:07

The Director-General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that within the Covid-19 situation that has been brought under control, the... Read More

An alternative to colouring the finger at the Elections (video)
An alternative to colouring the finger at the Elections (video)
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 12:03

Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said that unlike previously, fingers will not be coloured while holding the hand, at this time’s... Read More



Trending News

Health officials warn about the risk of dengue
21 May 2020
Health officials warn about the risk of dengue
Election cannot be held on June 20 - Election commission informs Supreme Court (video)
20 May 2020
Election cannot be held on June 20 - Election commission informs Supreme Court (video)
Attention focused on opening hotels and restaurants
20 May 2020
Attention focused on opening hotels and restaurants
Parking fees will be charged again from tomorrow in the Colombo city limits
20 May 2020
Parking fees will be charged again from tomorrow in the Colombo city limits
Individuals engaged in the field of Weddings meet the Prime Minister
20 May 2020
Individuals engaged in the field of Weddings meet the Prime Minister

International News

Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.