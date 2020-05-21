සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Cyclone Amphan wreaks deadly havoc in India and Bangladesh, 15 killed

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 8:07

Cyclone Amphan has made landfall in eastern India and Bangladesh, killing at least 15 people as it lashed coastal areas with ferocious wind and rain.

Trees were uprooted and homes toppled in both countries, including in the Indian city of Kolkata in West Bengal.

Nearly three million people were evacuated - most of them in Bangladesh - before the severe storm hit.

Coronavirus restrictions have been hampering emergency and relief efforts.

Meanwhile, the met department states that Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces.

Naval and fishing communities operating in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambanthota are requested to be vigilant since the wind speeds in these sea areas can increase up to 65 kilometres per hour at times.

Meanwhile, thirty multi-fishing day trawlers have been swept away in to Indonesia’s coastal waters due to inclement weather in the Bay of Bengal.

The Fisheries Department said it has been reported that there are 180 fishermen on board the vessels and they were not harmed.

The Fisheries Department has taken measures to inform the Indonesian authorities and authorities of the Nicobar Islands as well as the Indian authorities about the fishermen.

The fishermen are scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka after the weather conditions have improved.

Retirement age of Government Medical Doctors extended
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 12:06

The Retirement age of all Government Medical Doctors has been increased from 60 to 61 years, the Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardena said.... Read More

Director-General of Health Services says that he believes that the curfew could be relaxed (video)
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 12:07

The Director-General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that within the Covid-19 situation that has been brought under control, the... Read More

An alternative to colouring the finger at the Elections (video)
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 12:03

Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said that unlike previously, fingers will not be coloured while holding the hand, at this time’s... Read More



