Cyclone Amphan wreaks deadly havoc in India and Bangladesh, 15 killed

Cyclone Amphan has made landfall in eastern India and Bangladesh, killing at least 15 people as it lashed coastal areas with ferocious wind and rain.

Trees were uprooted and homes toppled in both countries, including in the Indian city of Kolkata in West Bengal.

Nearly three million people were evacuated - most of them in Bangladesh - before the severe storm hit.

Coronavirus restrictions have been hampering emergency and relief efforts.

Meanwhile, the met department states that Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces.

Naval and fishing communities operating in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambanthota are requested to be vigilant since the wind speeds in these sea areas can increase up to 65 kilometres per hour at times.

Meanwhile, thirty multi-fishing day trawlers have been swept away in to Indonesia’s coastal waters due to inclement weather in the Bay of Bengal.

The Fisheries Department said it has been reported that there are 180 fishermen on board the vessels and they were not harmed.

The Fisheries Department has taken measures to inform the Indonesian authorities and authorities of the Nicobar Islands as well as the Indian authorities about the fishermen.

The fishermen are scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka after the weather conditions have improved.