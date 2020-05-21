සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Nine persons injured in the Maligawatte stampede admitted to the National Hospital

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 15:38

Nine+persons+injured+in+the+Maligawatte+stampede+admitted+to+the+National+Hospital

Nine persons who were injured in a stampede when cash was distributed in a house on Jummah Mawatha, Maligawatte, privately have been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital for treatment.

A spokeswoman of the hospital told the Hiru News Team that four of them were admitted to the ICU.

Eight of the injured from among the 9 are women.

Three women were killed in the stampede which took place this afternoon.

Police Media Spokesman Superintendent of Police Jaliya Senaratne said that six persons including the individual who distributed cash have been taken into custody by the Police in connection with this incident.   

Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1030
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1030
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 16:49

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1030 according to the latest information... Read More

Several areas to experience heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm in the upcoming 24 hours
Several areas to experience heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm in the upcoming 24 hours
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 16:19

The showery condition in the South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent during the next 24 hours due to the development of... Read More

A period of relief granted for paying vehicle Revenue Licenses in the Northwestern province
A period of relief granted for paying vehicle Revenue Licenses in the Northwestern province
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 16:18

The period of relief granted for paying vehicle Revenue Licenses registered in the Northwestern province which have expired as of now has been extended... Read More



Trending News

Three dead in a stampede in Maligawatte during a relief distribution by private individuals (Video)
21 May 2020
Three dead in a stampede in Maligawatte during a relief distribution by private individuals (Video)
Director-General of Health Services says that he believes that the curfew could be relaxed (video)
21 May 2020
Director-General of Health Services says that he believes that the curfew could be relaxed (video)
Health officials warn about the risk of dengue
21 May 2020
Health officials warn about the risk of dengue
No Rs. 5000 allowance for June on the orders of the Election Commission
21 May 2020
No Rs. 5000 allowance for June on the orders of the Election Commission
A special statement from the Chief Prelate of the Ramagngna Lineage (photos)
21 May 2020
A special statement from the Chief Prelate of the Ramagngna Lineage (photos)

International News

Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.