Hearing+of+petitions+filed+against+the+General+Election+postponed+for+tomorrow

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 15:44
Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1030 according to the latest information...
The showery condition in the South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent during the next 24 hours due to the development of...
The period of relief granted for paying vehicle Revenue Licenses registered in the Northwestern province which have expired as of now has been extended...