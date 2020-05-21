A+period+of+relief+granted+for+paying+vehicle+Revenue+Licenses+in+the+Northwestern+province

Accordingly, when renewing revenue licenses which have expired during the period from 13 March to 31 July the Chief Secretary of the Province has informed that no fine will be levied, the Government Information Department said.
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 16:18
Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1030 according to the latest information... Read More
The showery condition in the South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent during the next 24 hours due to the development of... Read More
The Oxford University is preparing to experiment on treating the Coronavirus with another drug used in the treatment of Malaria.Foreign Media reported... Read More