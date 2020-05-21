Several+areas+to+experience+heavy+rainfall+exceeding+100+mm+in+the+upcoming+24+hours

The showery condition in the South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent during the next 24 hours due to the development of low level wind convergence in the vicinity of the island.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northwestern provinces and Galle and Matara districts. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be occur at some places.



Wind speed can increase up to 50 – 60 kilometers per hour, at times over the island.



General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity during thundershowers.