සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1030

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 16:49

Two++%2802%29+more+persons+confirmed+for+Covid+-19%3A+SL+Country+total+increases+to+1030

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 1030 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-21 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,028
Recovered and discharged – 604
Active cases – 417
New Cases for the day - 01
Observation in Hospitals – 139

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted47,521

 

Date

New patients
in May

PCR tests
conducted

21-May

02*

tbc*

20-May

01*

1,108

19-May

35

1,062

18-May

11

960

17-May

21

1,254

16-May

25

1,081

15-May

10

938

14-May

10

1,489

13-May

26

889

12-May

20

1,078

11-May

06

1,057

10-May

16

1,282

09-May

12

1,424

08-May

11

1,821

07-May

27

1,553

06-May

29

1,147

05-May

17

1,491

04-May

33

986

03-May

13

1,636

02-May

15

1,681

01-May

27

1,107

* on going data to be updated

New International Cricket Stadium project suspended
New International Cricket Stadium project suspended
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 16:56

It has been decided to suspend the proposed new International Cricket Stadium project in Homagama, the Prime Minister's Media said. Read More

Several areas to experience heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm in the upcoming 24 hours
Several areas to experience heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm in the upcoming 24 hours
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 16:19

The showery condition in the South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent during the next 24 hours due to the development of... Read More

A period of relief granted for paying vehicle Revenue Licenses in the Northwestern province
A period of relief granted for paying vehicle Revenue Licenses in the Northwestern province
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 16:18

The period of relief granted for paying vehicle Revenue Licenses registered in the Northwestern province which have expired as of now has been extended... Read More



Trending News

Three dead in a stampede in Maligawatte during a relief distribution by private individuals (Video)
21 May 2020
Three dead in a stampede in Maligawatte during a relief distribution by private individuals (Video)
Director-General of Health Services says that he believes that the curfew could be relaxed (video)
21 May 2020
Director-General of Health Services says that he believes that the curfew could be relaxed (video)
Health officials warn about the risk of dengue
21 May 2020
Health officials warn about the risk of dengue
No Rs. 5000 allowance for June on the orders of the Election Commission
21 May 2020
No Rs. 5000 allowance for June on the orders of the Election Commission
A special statement from the Chief Prelate of the Ramagngna Lineage (photos)
21 May 2020
A special statement from the Chief Prelate of the Ramagngna Lineage (photos)

International News

Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
16 May 2020
24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.