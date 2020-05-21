සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The eye witness story of the incident in Maligawatte which ended in the death of three persons (video)

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 17:53

Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandhu Tennakone went to inquire into facts regarding the death of three women while money was being distributed by a private party in Maligawatte.

An eye witness said that there was a crowd of about two thousand people there.

People who were there said that it took about half an hour to rescue persons who had been trampled underfoot in the stampede.

Nine persons who sustained injuries in the stampede incident at Maligawatte are receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

A spokeswoman told the Hiru New Team that four of these persons are being treated in the ICU.

Eight of the 9 injured persons are women.

Three women died in the stampede which occurred this afternoon.

Police Media Spokesman Superintendent of Police Jaliya Senaratne said that six persons including the individual who distributed the money have been taken into custody by the police in connection with this incident.

