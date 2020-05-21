සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Victor Ratnayaka is being treated at the ICU of a private hospital (video)

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 17:53

Veteran Musician Singer Victor Ratnayaka is being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital, his son Lelum Ratnayaka said.

Releasing a video, he said he and his elder sister had gone to their father.

He also said that he got to know today that his father was in somewhat of a serious condition.

The video clip containing Lelum Ratnayaka’s statement appears below.

