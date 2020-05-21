සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

President instructs officials to remove intermediaries and formalize supply of pharmaceuticals

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 18:13

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has instructed Chairman of Pharmaceutical Corporations to remove intermediaries and to formalize supply of pharmaceuticals.

The President had made this comment today (21) at his office when he engaged in a review with the Chairmen of the two State Pharmaceuticals Corporations on the manufacturing of drugs, importing and distribution.

Responding to an inquiry made by the President, Chairman of the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation Consultant Dr. Prasanna Gunasena said that supplying of pharmaceuticals is carried out according to three methods, as products of the State Sector, products of the Private Sector and imports being carried out by both sectors.

About 750 types of drugs are being used within the country and when importing and during the procurement procedure several months are required and then, the Chairman said that sometimes a shortage occurs.

The President had advised them not to allow any shortages in the supply of drugs.

He also said that the pattern of demand during the previous year should be studied and then only the requirement for drugs in the next year should be determined.

The President said that it was not the profits of a few intermediaries that should be considered but to consider it through the eyes of the people’s faction and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and supply should be formalized.

Since, preparing a simple method for importing of drugs and supplying them is a leading priority all drugs should be of the highest standard and room should not be allowed to manufacture or import low-quality pharmaceuticals President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa advised.

Emphasizing the need to maintain secure stocks in order to prevent a shortage from taking place, the President said that the expiry dates of medicines should be calculated and ordered.
