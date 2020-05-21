සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Fifteen (15) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1045

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 18:49

Fifteen (15) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 1045 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

A total of 17 have been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today, 15 of them were from the group that arrived from Dubai and are quarantined at the Giragama quarantine centre while the other two are members of the Navy who were quarantined at the Mullaitivu quarantine centre.

So far, 604 have been discharged after complete recovery while 432 patients remain under medical care.

Furthermore director of the medical research institute Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara said that there could be an increased risk in the spread of covid-19 owing to the rainy conditions

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-21 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,045
Recovered and discharged – 604
Active cases – 432
New Cases for the day - 17
Observation in Hospitals – 139

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted47,521

 

Date

New patients 
in May

PCR tests
conducted

21-May

17*

tbc*

20-May

01*

1,108

19-May

35

1,062

18-May

11

960

17-May

21

1,254

16-May

25

1,081

15-May

10

938

14-May

10

1,489

13-May

26

889

12-May

20

1,078

11-May

06

1,057

10-May

16

1,282

09-May

12

1,424

08-May

11

1,821

07-May

27

1,553

06-May

29

1,147

05-May

17

1,491

04-May

33

986

03-May

13

1,636

02-May

15

1,681

01-May

27

1,107

* on going data to be updated

