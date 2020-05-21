සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A man presumed dead, returns home after a month

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 19:26

A+man+presumed+dead%2C+returns+home+after+a+month

An incident has been reported where a person who was considered dead and was buried, returned home, after the lapse of over a month.

This incident was reported from Cemetery road in Muthu henawatta, Meegoda.  

The 79 year old resident is a father of four and was employed at a steel factory in Wellampitiya.

He had last visited his family on the 4th of February and has thereafter been stranded near his place of employment owing to curfew.

Meanwhile an individual had died in an accident in Athurugiriya on the 15th of April.

Following attempts made by the police to identify the body, suspicions have arisen as to whether the deceased is a resident of the Muthu henawatta area in Meegoda. Thereafter his children were informed.

The police said that accordingly two of his sons have identified the body as their father.

After the body was taken home, the deceased has been buried two days later at the Naduhena public cemetery in Meegoda.

However a tense situation has arisen when the person who was believed to be dead and buried, arrived home last evening.

Steps were taken to inform the Meegoda police, as area residents who have arrived at the location has started harassing the person who returned home in order to ensure he is alive.

Thereafter the family members have confirmed that the individual is in fact their father.

When we made inquiries in this regard the police said that this confusion has taken place as the deceased of the Athurugiriya accident and the resident of Muthu henawatta look very similar in appearance. 

Stock market continues upward trend
Stock market continues upward trend
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 20:32

The S&P SL 20 Index of the Colombo Stock Exchange today recorded its highest ever percentage change for a given day moving up by 6.9%.The S&P SL... Read More

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 20:29

Global The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 5,126,541. The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the... Read More

84 people dead in Indian and Bangaldesh due to Cyclone Amphan - now heading towards Bhutan
84 people dead in Indian and Bangaldesh due to Cyclone Amphan - now heading towards Bhutan
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 20:19

The showery condition in the South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent during next 24 hours due to the development of... Read More



Trending News

Three dead in a stampede in Maligawatte during a relief distribution by private individuals (Video)
21 May 2020
Three dead in a stampede in Maligawatte during a relief distribution by private individuals (Video)
Director-General of Health Services says that he believes that the curfew could be relaxed (video)
21 May 2020
Director-General of Health Services says that he believes that the curfew could be relaxed (video)
Health officials warn about the risk of dengue
21 May 2020
Health officials warn about the risk of dengue
No Rs. 5000 allowance for June on the orders of the Election Commission
21 May 2020
No Rs. 5000 allowance for June on the orders of the Election Commission
A special statement from the Chief Prelate of the Ramagngna Lineage (photos)
21 May 2020
A special statement from the Chief Prelate of the Ramagngna Lineage (photos)

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.