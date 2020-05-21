සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

84 people dead in Indian and Bangaldesh due to Cyclone Amphan - now heading towards Bhutan

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 20:19

84+people+dead+in+Indian+and+Bangaldesh+due+to+Cyclone+Amphan+-+now+heading+towards+Bhutan+
The showery condition in the South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent during next 24 hours due to the development of low level wind convergence in the vicinity of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and Galle and Matara districts. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times over the island.

General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity during thundershowers.

The landslide early warning has been extended to Galle, Matara, Kegalle, Ratnapura, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Matale, Colombo, Kurunegala and Kalutara districts.

Meanwhile, the cyclone Amphan is heading towards Bhutan after 84 people were reported dead due to the cyclone in Bangladesh and India.

 

Stock market continues upward trend
Stock market continues upward trend
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 20:32

The S&P SL 20 Index of the Colombo Stock Exchange today recorded its highest ever percentage change for a given day moving up by 6.9%.The S&P SL... Read More

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 20:29

Global The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 5,126,541. The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the... Read More

Magistrate examines the place where three died due to a stampede
Magistrate examines the place where three died due to a stampede
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 20:12

Three women were killed in the Maligawatte - Jumma Masjid road, today as a result of a stampede during a cash distribution event held during the curfew... Read More



Trending News

Three dead in a stampede in Maligawatte during a relief distribution by private individuals (Video)
21 May 2020
Three dead in a stampede in Maligawatte during a relief distribution by private individuals (Video)
Director-General of Health Services says that he believes that the curfew could be relaxed (video)
21 May 2020
Director-General of Health Services says that he believes that the curfew could be relaxed (video)
Health officials warn about the risk of dengue
21 May 2020
Health officials warn about the risk of dengue
No Rs. 5000 allowance for June on the orders of the Election Commission
21 May 2020
No Rs. 5000 allowance for June on the orders of the Election Commission
A special statement from the Chief Prelate of the Ramagngna Lineage (photos)
21 May 2020
A special statement from the Chief Prelate of the Ramagngna Lineage (photos)

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.