84 people dead in Indian and Bangaldesh due to Cyclone Amphan - now heading towards Bhutan

The showery condition in the South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent during next 24 hours due to the development of low level wind convergence in the vicinity of the island.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and Galle and Matara districts. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places.Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times over the island.General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity during thundershowers.The landslide early warning has been extended to Galle, Matara, Kegalle, Ratnapura, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Matale, Colombo, Kurunegala and Kalutara districts.Meanwhile, the cyclone Amphan is heading towards Bhutan after 84 people were reported dead due to the cyclone in Bangladesh and India.