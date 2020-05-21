Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report

Global
The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 5,126,541. The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 330,853.
Currently coronavirus infected patients have bene reported from 215 countries.
Meanwhile, 2,044,049 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,751,639 active patients around the world while 45,688 patients are reported to be in critical condition.
- India - 114,478 reported cases and 3,465 deaths
- Pakistan - 48,091 reported cases and 1,017 deaths
- Singapore -29,812 cases and 23 deaths
- Bangladesh -28,511 cases and 408 deaths
- Sri Lanka -1,045 cases with 09 deaths
- Canada - 80,142 cases with 6,031 deaths
- Malaysia -7,059 cases and 114 deaths
- Saudi Arabia -65,077 cases and 351 deaths
- UAE - 26,004 cases and 233 deaths
- Thailand - 3,037 cases and 56 deaths
- Kuwait - 18,609 cases and 129 deaths
Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths
- USA 1,596,838
- Russia 317,554
- Brazil 294,152
- Spain 279,524
- United Kingdom 250,908
- Italy 227,364
Global death count
Around the world 330,853 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 95,058 deaths.
Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths
- USA 95,058
- UK 36,042
- Italy 32,330
- France 28,132
- Spain 19,038
- Brazil 16,853
Data source - compiled from worldometers 8.30 pm 21/05/2020.