Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 20:29

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 5,126,541. The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 330,853.   

Currently coronavirus infected patients have bene reported from 215 countries.

Meanwhile, 2,044,049 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,751,639 active patients around the world while 45,688 patients are reported to be in critical condition.

  • India - 114,478 reported cases and 3,465 deaths
  • Pakistan - 48,091 reported cases and 1,017 deaths
  • Singapore -29,812 cases and 23 deaths
  • Bangladesh -28,511 cases and 408 deaths
  • Sri Lanka -1,045 cases with 09 deaths
  • Canada - 80,142 cases with 6,031 deaths
  • Malaysia -7,059 cases and 114 deaths
  • Saudi Arabia -65,077 cases and 351 deaths
  • UAE - 26,004 cases and 233 deaths
  • Thailand - 3,037 cases and 56 deaths
  • Kuwait - 18,609 cases and 129 deaths

Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

  • USA                   1,596,838
  • Russia                  317,554
  • Brazil                      294,152
  • Spain                    279,524
  • United Kingdom    250,908
  • Italy                      227,364

Global death count

Around the world 330,853 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 95,058 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         95,058
  • UK                           36,042
  • Italy                          32,330
  • France                     28,132
  • Spain                       19,038
  • Brazil                       16,853

 

Data source - compiled from worldometers 8.30 pm 21/05/2020.

