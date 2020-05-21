Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 5,126,541. The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 330,853.

Currently coronavirus infected patients have bene reported from 215 countries.

Meanwhile, 2,044,049 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,751,639 active patients around the world while 45,688 patients are reported to be in critical condition.

India - 114,478 reported cases and 3,465 deaths

Pakistan - 48,091 reported cases and 1,017 deaths

Singapore -29,812 cases and 23 deaths

Bangladesh -28,511 cases and 408 deaths

Sri Lanka -1,045 cases with 09 deaths

Canada - 80,142 cases with 6,031 deaths

Malaysia -7,059 cases and 114 deaths

Saudi Arabia -65,077 cases and 351 deaths

UAE - 26,004 cases and 233 deaths

Thailand - 3,037 cases and 56 deaths

Kuwait - 18,609 cases and 129 deaths

Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

USA 1,596,838

Russia 317,554

Brazil 294,152

Spain 279,524

United Kingdom 250,908

Italy 227,364

Global death count

Around the world 330,853 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 95,058 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

USA 95,058

UK 36,042

Italy 32,330

France 28,132

Spain 19,038

Brazil 16,853

Data source - compiled from worldometers 8.30 pm 21/05/2020.