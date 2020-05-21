සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Various views regarding the General Election - Video

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 21:09

Various+views+regarding+the+General+Election+-+Video
Opposition and ruling party politicians and civil society representatives expressed their views regarding the general election

Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1047
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 22:57

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The two persons diagnosed are reported to be from the Navy. The... Read More

Businessman and 05 others remanded until 4 June, over the stampede at Maligawatte, causing 03 deaths
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 22:54

The businessman and 05 others arrested over the stampede at Maligawatte, causing 03 deaths, have been remanded until June 4 by the Colombo Magistrate's... Read More

Recommendations from the President to revive SLTB
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 22:23

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has presented a series of proposals to make Sri Lanka Transport Board a leading profit-making organization. The President... Read More



Trending News

Three dead in a stampede in Maligawatte during a relief distribution by private individuals (Video)
21 May 2020
Director-General of Health Services says that he believes that the curfew could be relaxed (video)
21 May 2020
Health officials warn about the risk of dengue
21 May 2020
No Rs. 5000 allowance for June on the orders of the Election Commission
21 May 2020
Victor Ratnayaka is being treated at the ICU of a private hospital (video)
21 May 2020
International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
