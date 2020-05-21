සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

No intention of increasing fuel prices - Minister Mahinda Amaraweera

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 21:49

The program to restore civilian life to normalcy is expanding in the Colombo and Gampaha districts while curfew is in place.

The activities of the Colombo Municipal Council were further expanded with vehicle parking being charged from today.

The Colombo Municipal Council had recently decided not to charge parking for the curfew. However, with the resumption of the activities of the Colombo city program to restore civilian life to normalcy, the charges for the vehicles which are parked in the city limits commenced from today.

Accordingly, charges will be levied on the same method as before.

With the reopening of public and private sector offices in the Colombo and Gampaha Districts, many people who do not have access to public transport have returned to their places of work by private vehicles.

Meanwhile, the public transport service is also resuming to normalcy. The Western Municipal Traffic Division launched a special operation in Wellawatte today to check the adherence to health and safety guidelines in the buses.

Meanwhile, the Lanka Private Bus Owners Association states that there is a drop in the sector even though bus services are operating.

The Minister of Transport expressed these views while participating in the ‘Rata saha Heta’ program which was telecast on Hiru TV.

It has been decided to expedite operations on the coastal belt and the adjoining land area of ​​the Colombo Port City Project. Accordingly, the relevant agreements were signed between the Ministry of Urban Development and the relevant project companies.

The Water Board has launched a special program to address the problems faced by water consumers while they have also commenced  to issue water bills after nearly two months.

Meanwhile, the Narahenpita ‘Jathika Pola’ which was closed for nearly a month was opened to the public today.



Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1047
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1047
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 22:57

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The two persons diagnosed are reported to be from the Navy. The... Read More

Businessman and 05 others remanded until 4 June, over the stampede at Maligawatte, causing 03 deaths
Businessman and 05 others remanded until 4 June, over the stampede at Maligawatte, causing 03 deaths
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 22:54

The businessman and 05 others arrested over the stampede at Maligawatte, causing 03 deaths, have been remanded until June 4 by the Colombo Magistrate's... Read More

Recommendations from the President to revive SLTB
Recommendations from the President to revive SLTB
Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 22:23

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has presented a series of proposals to make Sri Lanka Transport Board a leading profit-making organization. The President... Read More



