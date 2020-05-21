සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Recommendations from the President to revive SLTB

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 22:23

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has presented a series of proposals to make Sri Lanka Transport Board a leading profit-making organization.

The President points out that instead of allocating funds from the Treasury, the SLTB can be made into a government institution that can fund the Treasury.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa made this statement at a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon to inquire into the present situation of the Sri Lanka Transport Board.

The President has pointed out the importance of attracting the people who travel to their offices in their vehicles to the public transport to ease the heavy traffic congestion on weekday mornings and afternoons.

As a solution, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has proposed to introduce a park and drive mechanism so that people can park the car at a selected location and travel by bus to the work place.

He has also said that buses with maximum facilities should be added to the fleet.

The President also stated that the school bus service should be promoted with a priority on safety for school children.

It was also discussed at the meeting that school buses should be coloured yellow and to be given priority on the roads.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has also pointed out the importance of using separate colours for the private buses and the Sri Lanka Transport Board buses.

Employee incentives, introducing new methods, minimizing wastage and taking steps to stop theft has also been discussed at the meeting.

The President said that there is a need to constantly conduct research and surveys to improve the organization.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa also stated that since there is a team of around 4500 skilled technical officers in the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), they can make the best use of them by accepting orders for maintenance outside the organization.

He said that the SLTB owns a large amount of unused land and that it is possible to earn money through proper management of these lands.

The President also said that the SLTB has the potential to provide relief to farmers as well as consumers by transporting agricultural crops from rural areas to the city.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa also stressed the importance of further enhancing training schools, expanding staff experience and knowledge and advised the officials to carry out the entire process according to a short, medium and long term plan.

