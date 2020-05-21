සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Businessman and 05 others remanded until 4 June, over the stampede at Maligawatte, causing 03 deaths

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 22:54

The businessman and 05 others arrested over the stampede at Maligawatte, causing 03 deaths, have been remanded until June 4 by the Colombo Magistrate's Court.

Earlier during the day, three female residents of Maligawatta died in a stampede while they were struggling to collect financial donations distributed at a private house on Jumma Mosque road during curfew today.

Nine others were hospitalized, seven of the nine were women. According to the Colombo National Hospital three women were pronounced dead when they were admitted to hospital.

The six suspects including the businessman who organized the donation were arrested following the incident.

Colombo additional Magistrate Kanchana Neranjala de Silva inspected the place of accident this afternoon.

The resident of the area sated that the cash distribution happens every year.  

