Seven (07) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1055

Seven (07) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 1055 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-21 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,055
Recovered and discharged – 604
Active cases – 442
New Cases for the day - 27
Observation in Hospitals – 139
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 47,521
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
21-May
|
27*
|
tbc*
|
20-May
|
01*
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
* on going data to be updated