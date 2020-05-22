සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Petition against the date of election - considerations for the 5th day today - a petition from the UNP

Friday, 22 May 2020 - 8:14

The petition requesting the parliament to be reconvened and challenging the date of the election, is to be considered for the 5th day by the supreme court.

When the petition was taken up in courts yesterday, presidents counsel, Romesh De Silva informed courts that according to the  constitution, upon ending the parliamentary session, the 8th parliament will not be an active parliament legally.

This was when he was presenting facts on behalf of the president’s secretary, who has been named a respondent, stating that the elections commission has the sole authority to fix dates for elections.

Meanwhile, the general secretary of the UNP former MP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has filed a petition with the supreme court, requesting that an order be issued, He has stated that his Fundamental Right and that of the public are being violated by not convening a new parliament for over three months upon dissolving parliament.

The Hiru correspondent stated that he had filed the petition yesterday, requesting that the gazette notification issued on the 2nd of March dissolving the former parliament be made ineffective.

