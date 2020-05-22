Amphan+affects+Kolkata+badly

Foreign reports said that the hurricane Amphan has caused immense damage in Kolkata on the East coast of India.

84 persons were killed due to the hurricane in India and Bangladesh and of this figure 76 persons were from India.

The Amphan hurricane made land on Wednesday in East India and Bangladesh and torrential rain was experienced. Several roads in Kolkata are still under water.

Thousands of trees were uprooted and fell and much damage has been caused to electricity and telephone wires.

It is reported that 14 million people in Kolkata are still without power.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to tour the states of Bengal and Odisha tomorrow to observe the damage caused by this powerful hurricane which is the worst since 1999