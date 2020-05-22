සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The body of the father of two who disappeared in the Kotmale reservoir was ultimately found (video)

Friday, 22 May 2020 - 10:44

The+body+of+the+father+of+two+who+disappeared+in+the+Kotmale+reservoir+was+ultimately+found+%28video%29

The body of the father of two who disappeared when he went to rescue a woman who was drowning has been found.

The body of the father of two who disappeared when he tried to rescue a young woman who jumped into the Upper Kotmale reservoir to commit suicide was found yesterday evening by Police Life Saving officers and residents of the area.

This 28 year old father of two was a resident of Lindula – Talawakelle.

His body is to be sent to Nuwara Eliya Base Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The 22 year old young woman had tried to commit suicide by jumping into the Upper Kotmale Reservoir since she objected to a marriage proposal brought by her parents.

Later she was rescued by the Officer-in-Charge of the Talawakelle Police station.

Our Reporter said that due to torrential rain experienced in the Upper Kotmale catchment areas the water level of the reservoir had increased considerably.







All Island Curfew on 24 and 25th May - curfew in Colombo and Gampaha will continue until further notice
All Island Curfew on 24 and 25th May - curfew in Colombo and Gampaha will continue until further notice
Friday, 22 May 2020 - 10:46

The curfew in force in the two districts of Colombo and Gampaha will continue until further notice.Curfew will be imposed in the entire island on Sunday... Read More

Two individuals who abused a minor, remanded
Two individuals who abused a minor, remanded
Friday, 22 May 2020 - 10:46

Two suspects have been arrested in Moneragala for keeping an under aged girl of 17 years in a guest house and abusing her. The guest house was searched... Read More

Hearing of petitions against the date of elections and convening parliament commence for the fifth day
Hearing of petitions against the date of elections and convening parliament commence for the fifth day
Friday, 22 May 2020 - 10:46

Consideration of petitions filed requesting that the Parliament be convened and challenging the date of elections commenced for the fifth day today (22). This... Read More



Trending News

Three dead in a stampede in Maligawatte during a relief distribution by private individuals (Video)
21 May 2020
Three dead in a stampede in Maligawatte during a relief distribution by private individuals (Video)
Director-General of Health Services says that he believes that the curfew could be relaxed (video)
21 May 2020
Director-General of Health Services says that he believes that the curfew could be relaxed (video)
No Rs. 5000 allowance for June on the orders of the Election Commission
21 May 2020
No Rs. 5000 allowance for June on the orders of the Election Commission
Victor Ratnayaka is being treated at the ICU of a private hospital (video)
21 May 2020
Victor Ratnayaka is being treated at the ICU of a private hospital (video)
A special statement from the Chief Prelate of the Ramagngna Lineage (photos)
21 May 2020
A special statement from the Chief Prelate of the Ramagngna Lineage (photos)

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.