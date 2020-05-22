How things went wrong when an attempt was made to dispose of clinical waste from hospitals in Colombo, at Pallama

Three suspects have been taken into custody for disposing of clinical waste from hospitals in Colombo, in a private land on Aandigama – Pallama.

Police said the suspects were arrested on information received from residents of the area, yesterday afternoon.

Residents of the area who informed the police about this incident had told them that on previous occasions too a truck carrying clinical waste being disposed of from hospitals in Colombo had arrived in the area.

It is reported that anyhow, the relevant hospitals had paid the owner of the land on behalf of disposing of clinical waste there.