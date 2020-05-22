සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The American national flag is being flown at half-mast on behalf of victims of the Covid-19 virus

Friday, 22 May 2020 - 9:56

President Donald Trump requests that the American national flag be flown at half mast in government buildings and monuments in the upcoming 3 days on behalf of Americans who became victims of the Covid-19 virus.

He also said that he requests that from next Monday, the national flag be flown at half-mast on behalf of war heroes who sacrificed their life on behalf of the country.

The national day when Americans who died in war are commemorated also falls on Monday.

The number of deaths due to the Covid-19 virus exceeds 96,000 as of now and the total number of infected persons is more 1.6 million. 

