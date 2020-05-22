The+American+national+flag+is+being+flown+at+half-mast+on+behalf+of+victims+of+the+Covid-19+virus

President Donald Trump requests that the American national flag be flown at half mast in government buildings and monuments in the upcoming 3 days on behalf of Americans who became victims of the Covid-19 virus.

He also said that he requests that from next Monday, the national flag be flown at half-mast on behalf of war heroes who sacrificed their life on behalf of the country.

The national day when Americans who died in war are commemorated also falls on Monday.

The number of deaths due to the Covid-19 virus exceeds 96,000 as of now and the total number of infected persons is more 1.6 million.