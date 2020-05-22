A+statement+from+the+Amarapura+Maha+Sangha+Sabha+regarding+posts+on+Social+Media+that+relate+to+the+deterioration+of+the+Sasana

The General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya, Honourable Shaasthravedi Venerable Batapola Medhananda Nayake thero requests people to inform them of further facts regarding video clips and incidents which are being posted on Social Media in relation to the deterioration of the Sasana.

In a statement issued the General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya has said further he had visited the Aaranya Senasana in Kadawatha where Borelle Siri Sumana thero was incumbent to inquire into controversial video clips in which the monk is depicted.

The relevant statement appears below.