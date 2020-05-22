සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Number of persons infected with the new Coronavirus worldwide exceeds 5.1 million

Friday, 22 May 2020 - 10:45

Number+of+persons+infected+with+the+new+Coronavirus+worldwide+exceeds+5.1+million

The number of persons infected with the new Coronavirus worldwide is now 5,194,879.

At the same time 334,622 deaths have been reported worldwide.

Among these more than 1.5 million and 96,622 deaths have been reported from the United States of America while 32,486 deaths were reported from Italy.

The number of deaths in Spain and France has exceeded 27,000.

The newest country where the number of deaths is increasing and exceeds 20,000 is Brazil. They have reached the top of this list in Latin America.

Meanwhile, during the past 24 hours 150 newly infected Coronavirus patients have been reported from India and the total number of infected persons has increased to 118,226.

According to reports of the Indian Ministry of Health the number of deaths reported due to the Coronavirus is 3,584.

A majority of infected persons in India are reported from Maharashtra, New Delhi, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

In the meantime, the Oxford University in Britain is preparing to experiment with another drug being used for treating Malaria on Coronavirus infected patients.

Foreign Media reported that a trial of this drug is to be conducted on 40,000 people from the continents of Europe, Africa, Asia and South America who have been infected with the Coronavirus.

The Oxford University said that the initial steps have been put in place for carrying out this trial.

All Island Curfew on 24 and 25th May - curfew in Colombo and Gampaha will continue until further notice
All Island Curfew on 24 and 25th May - curfew in Colombo and Gampaha will continue until further notice
Friday, 22 May 2020 - 10:46

The curfew in force in the two districts of Colombo and Gampaha will continue until further notice.Curfew will be imposed in the entire island on Sunday... Read More

Two individuals who abused a minor, remanded
Two individuals who abused a minor, remanded
Friday, 22 May 2020 - 10:46

Two suspects have been arrested in Moneragala for keeping an under aged girl of 17 years in a guest house and abusing her. The guest house was searched... Read More

Hearing of petitions against the date of elections and convening parliament commence for the fifth day
Hearing of petitions against the date of elections and convening parliament commence for the fifth day
Friday, 22 May 2020 - 10:46

Consideration of petitions filed requesting that the Parliament be convened and challenging the date of elections commenced for the fifth day today (22). This... Read More



Trending News

Three dead in a stampede in Maligawatte during a relief distribution by private individuals (Video)
21 May 2020
Three dead in a stampede in Maligawatte during a relief distribution by private individuals (Video)
Director-General of Health Services says that he believes that the curfew could be relaxed (video)
21 May 2020
Director-General of Health Services says that he believes that the curfew could be relaxed (video)
No Rs. 5000 allowance for June on the orders of the Election Commission
21 May 2020
No Rs. 5000 allowance for June on the orders of the Election Commission
Victor Ratnayaka is being treated at the ICU of a private hospital (video)
21 May 2020
Victor Ratnayaka is being treated at the ICU of a private hospital (video)
A special statement from the Chief Prelate of the Ramagngna Lineage (photos)
21 May 2020
A special statement from the Chief Prelate of the Ramagngna Lineage (photos)

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.