Two individuals who abused a minor, remanded

Friday, 22 May 2020 - 10:46

Two suspects have been arrested in Moneragala for keeping an under aged girl of 17 years in a guest house and abusing her.

The guest house was searched on a tip-off received by the Moneragala Police and they said that the manager of the guest house and the under aged girl’s lover were taken into custody.

This girl, a resident of Kumbukgete – Kurunegala had been brought to Moneragala by her boy friend and kept her in a guest house and sold her for money to another individual. This was revealed during Police investigations.

Accordingly, the manager of the guest house and the individual purported to be the girl’s boy friend were arrested for having aided and abetted the incident.

They were produced before the Magistrate Court of Moneragala and remanded until 2 June, the Police said.  

