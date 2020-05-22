All Island Curfew on 24 and 25th May - curfew in Colombo and Gampaha will continue until further notice

The curfew in force in the two districts of Colombo and Gampaha will continue until further notice.



Curfew will be imposed in the entire island on Sunday 24 and Monday 25.

The curfew which will come into force tomorrow (23) at 8.00 pm in all districts across the island except in Colombo and Gampaha will be in force until 5.00 am on Tuesday 26 May.

Curfew will be relaxed in other districts except in the districts of Colombo and Gampaha at 5.00am on Tuesday, 26 May.

Curfew in these districts will be imposed from 8.00pm to 5.00 am daily until further notice commencing Tuesday, 26 May.

The mechanism to recommence the civilian life and economic activities while curfew is in force will be in operation tomorrow as well and will resume from Tuesday, May 26th onwards.



Conditions included in previous announcements regarding the resumption of normal life will remain unchanged..



