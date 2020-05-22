සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Sangakkara and Mahela meet the Prime Minister (Video)

Friday, 22 May 2020 - 12:55

Super cricket stars Sangha and Mahela have met Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

A special discussion was held regarding the future of Sri Lanka Cricket and the Diyagama Cricket Stadium at Temple Trees under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

It was decided on this occasion to suspend construction of the largest Cricket Stadium in this country which attracted the attention of many since 17 May.

The opinions expressed by Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara during this discussion, appear below. 







