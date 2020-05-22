China+to+take+strict+steps+against+the+sale+of+wild+animal+meat

China has said that they will impose severe punishment against hunting of wild animals and selling of meat of these wild animals.

The origin of the Covid-19 or Coronavirus outbreak from December last year, as medical scientists believe was from a sales outlet of wild animal meat in the city of Wuhan.

With the spread of the virus, sale of wild animals’ meat in China was banned and a number of states in China have also prohibited hunting of wild animals, breeding animals for meat as well as transporting them.

Environmentalists pointed out that due to enhancing punishment against the consumption of wild animals’ meat it will be possible to conserve animals such as pangolins which are facing the threat of extinction.