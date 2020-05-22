Number+of+Navy+personnel+who+have+recovered+from+the+Coronavirus+increase+to+250

Thirteen more Coronavirus infected persons from the Navy have recovered and been discharged from hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries from patients from the Navy to 250, the Navy Spokesman said.
Friday, 22 May 2020 - 12:57
