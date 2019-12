Wednesday, 21 August 2013 - 8:35

The met department states except for a few showers in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, central and southern provinces mainly fair wea5her will prevail over most parts of the island.

The met department states that there will be showers at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puthlam to Galle via Colombo.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30 to 40 kilo meters per hour.