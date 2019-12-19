Vegetable+prices+down+in+Dambulla

Friday, 22 November 2019 - 13:35

Farmers and wholesalers state that vegetable prices have fallen drastically due to the increase in the amount of vegetables received to the Dambulla Economic Center.



Low-country vegetables are becoming more prevalent these days, and vegetables from other areas are also being supplied in large quantities to the economic center.

All these vegetables, except carrots, leeks and beets, are on sale for wholesale prices of Rs. 10 to Rs. 50 per kg.