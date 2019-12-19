Saturday, 23 November 2019 - 6:51
The economy must be understood - Amaraweera
Minister of Passenger Transport and Power and Energy Mahinda Amaraweera says all individuals must be committed to ensuring a strong transport service.
Assuming duties yesterday Minister Amaraweera also said that the country’s economy must be understood in order to move forward with development.
The Minister noted that the implications of a bus or train strike results in state officers slacking in daily routines, and he pointed out that the public in turn is severely affected.
