Sunday, 24 November 2019 - 6:47

Headline inflation as measured by the year-on-year change in the National Consumer Price Index increased to 5.6 per cent in October 2019 from 5 per cent in September 2019.

The monthly increases of prices of items in the Food category contributed to this increase.

Accordingly, Food inflation (Y-o-Y) increased to 7.3 per cent in October 2019 from 4.9 per cent in September 2019.



However, Non-food inflation (Y-o-Y) recorded 4.3 per cent, continuing its decreasing trend observed since May 2019