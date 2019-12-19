Inflation+up+to+5.6+percent+in+October

Monday, 25 November 2019 - 7:10

Headline inflation as measured by the year-on-year change in the National Consumer Price Index increased to 5.6 percent in October 2019 from 5 percent in September 2019.

Over three years the index has risen from 123 levels to 130 levels.



The monthly increases in prices of items in the Food category contributed to this increase. Accordingly, Food inflation (Y-o-Y) increased to 7.3 percent in October 2019 from 4.9 percent in September 2019.