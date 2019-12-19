A+shortage+of+big+onions+during+the+festive+season

Monday, 25 November 2019 - 13:08

The Association of Essential Commodities Importers says that the current big onion stocks will not be adequate until the end of December festival season.

Most of the big onions were imported from India, however with the damage to the harvest in India due to the rain, the Indian government has decided to ban exports.

Sri Lanka's importers took measures to import onions from China, Egypt, the Netherlands, Turkey and Pakistan.

However, the media spokesperson of the Association of Essential Commodities Importers state that these stocks are finishing.

It is reported that a kilogram of Egyptian onions are sold in the market at a wholesale price of 110 rupees and a kilogram of Netherlands onion is sold at 150 rupees