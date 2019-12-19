Eight+new+power+sets+to+arrive+next+month

Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 7:17

Sri Lanka’s train service will be further boosted with the arrival of eight new train sets next month as Sri Lanka is set to receive six new power sets from China and two from India.

The first of these Chinese S-14 power sets were received this August and according to the Transport Ministry, each power set costs 10.3 million US dollars.

The state-of-the-art S-14 power set has two engines. It consists of two air-conditioned compartments, two second-class compartments and three third-class compartments. There’s also a dining compartment.