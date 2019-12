Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 7:02

Sri Lankan shares closed at a more than one-week low yesterday on profit-taking in banking and beverage shares, while the rupee ended weaker.

The benchmark stock index ended down 0.58 percent at 6,083.74, its lowest close since November 15 and further moving away from its highest close since August 9, 2018 hit last week.



The bourse gained 1.6 percent last week, and is up 0.52 percent for the year.