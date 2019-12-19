Friday, 29 November 2019 - 6:58

Facebook and associated platforms back online after outage

5,599

Views

Facebook said it had restored service following an outage yesterday, that hindered access to the social platform and its other apps such as Instagram.



Facebook blamed "an issue in one of their central software systems" for snarling connectivity for several hours.



Facebook also says that it has 2.45 billion active monthly users across its array of products.