Sunday, 01 December 2019 - 6:56

Mercedes-Benz owner Daimler to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide

Daimler, the German carmaker that owns Mercedes-Benz, has said it will shed at least 10,000 jobs worldwide as it seeks to fund the switch to electric cars.



Daimler personnel chief Wilfried Porth told journalists the number of jobs lost would be "in the five figures".



The move comes days after rival Audi said it would cut 9,500 of its 61,000 jobs in Germany for similar reasons.